Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €205.00 ($241.18) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

FRA ALV opened at €196.54 ($231.22) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €198.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.30. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

