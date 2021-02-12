AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the January 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of ACV stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

