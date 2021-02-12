AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Shares Sold by Allianz Investment Management LLC

Allianz Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Allianz Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allianz Investment Management LLC owned about 54.63% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000.

AZBL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

