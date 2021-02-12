AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $407,650.59

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. AllSafe has a market cap of $407,650.59 and $18.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

