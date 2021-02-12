Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.