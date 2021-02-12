Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $180.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

ALNY stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

