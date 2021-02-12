Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.28

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 19424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,616 shares of company stock worth $4,805,990. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.