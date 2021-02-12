Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) Trading Up 0.4%

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 7,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 18.61% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

