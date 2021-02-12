Alpha Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $8,370.96 and approximately $76.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,668.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.01151940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00471843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037580 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003115 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005538 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

