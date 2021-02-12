Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AHACU) Trading Down 1.6%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 4,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHACU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $999,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

