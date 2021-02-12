Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Down 7%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 787,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,371,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $243.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

