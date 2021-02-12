Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis raised its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,089.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,843.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,672.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

