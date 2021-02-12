Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,836.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,667.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

