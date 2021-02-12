Alphacat Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $464,721.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $464,721.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 96.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

