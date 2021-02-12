AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,197.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.