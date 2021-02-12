Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.57

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 3872602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market capitalization of C$637.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship project is the Mpama North Tin Project. The company has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270km2 in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

