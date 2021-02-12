Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,634. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

