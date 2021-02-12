alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALSRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ALSRF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $16.40. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

