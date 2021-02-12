Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.38

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.34, with a volume of 182584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $59,643.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $248,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $16,230,159. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

