Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alteryx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.27.

Alteryx stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock worth $257,804,862. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

