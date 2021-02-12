Altice USA (ATUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS):

2/12/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00.

1/19/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/16/2020 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 278,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

