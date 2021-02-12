Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,612 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.23% of Altice USA worth $48,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Altice USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Altice USA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Altice USA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

