Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

AIMC traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 39,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,636. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,213.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

