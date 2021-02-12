Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $56.33 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -187.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

