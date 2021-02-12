Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading Down 5.9%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $53.01. Approximately 835,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 453,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

