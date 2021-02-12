Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Shares Up 30.8%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX)’s stock price shot up 30.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 45,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 74,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Aluf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

