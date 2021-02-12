Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 7.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,230.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,197.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

