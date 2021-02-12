Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Security National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Security National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,230.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,197.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

