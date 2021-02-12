Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,230.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,197.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

