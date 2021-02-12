Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.32. Ambow Education shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 23,329 shares.

The company has a market cap of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 58.71% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.