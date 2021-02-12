AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 5%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.55. Approximately 862,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,691,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.