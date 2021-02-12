Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 534.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,614 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ameresco worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameresco by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ameresco by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $593,004.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,644.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,625 shares of company stock worth $42,410,383. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

