America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 204.9% from the January 14th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

