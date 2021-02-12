American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. 78,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

