American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 3,991,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,205,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

