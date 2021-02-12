American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 315,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $26,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,228 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.