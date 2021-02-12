American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 563.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

