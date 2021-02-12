American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.15. 55,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.