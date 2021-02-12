American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in American Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Express by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in American Express by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.