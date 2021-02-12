American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of American International Group worth $46,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 374,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,607,000 after buying an additional 88,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $41.60 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

