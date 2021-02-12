American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Trading Down 0%

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) shares fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,024.75 and last traded at $1,024.75. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,225.96 and a 200 day moving average of $944.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $40.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.61%.

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

