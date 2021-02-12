American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $27.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. American Software posted sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $112.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.99 million to $112.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $120.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $122.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $667.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

