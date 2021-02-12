American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Spectrum Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. American Spectrum Realty shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

About American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ)

American Spectrum Realty, Inc, is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property.

