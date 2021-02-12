American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

