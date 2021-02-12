Amerigo Resources (ARREF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
ARREF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
