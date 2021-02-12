Amerigo Resources (ARREF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

ARREF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

