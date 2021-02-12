Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (ARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

TSE ARG opened at C$0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$146.42 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

