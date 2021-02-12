Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (ARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
TSE ARG opened at C$0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$146.42 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO)
