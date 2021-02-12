Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Ameriprise Financial worth $57,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

NYSE AMP opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $217.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.