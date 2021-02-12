Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $217.74. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.