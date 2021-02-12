Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.01. 63,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 125,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Amex Exploration from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$4.35 price target on Amex Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$249.33 million and a PE ratio of 752.50.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.