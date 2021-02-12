AMG National Trust Bank Sells 19,518 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,518 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 4,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 109,704 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

